Man drops dead after taking too much beer

Taking too much beer has killed a Filabusi man, police have confirmed.

Mthokozisi Ncube of Asibambaneni village in Gangabezi in Filabusi was found dead following a drinking spree.

Three people had initially been arrested two weeks ago following his death.

A post-mortem has, however, revealed that Ncube died due to drinking too much beer, forcing police to release the three suspects.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we attended to a sudden death case at Gangabezi in Filabusi and the autopsy revealed that the deceased was killed by consuming too much alcohol,” said Insp Ndebele.

Family spokesperson Ms Nothando Sibanda, a cousin to the deceased, said they were called to the scene after Ncube’s body was found.

“A Grade Seven pupil notified his elders that he had seen a man who had passed out because he was too drunk. Community members who went there realised that he was already dead and called the police. Someone identified him and police took us to the body,” said Ms Sibanda.

She said Ncube did not have his shirt and shoes, raising suspicions among family members that he had been strangled to death by robbers.

“We realised that he was half naked as he was not wearing a T-shirt and had no shoes on. He had a lot of money when he left and he was probably killed because of it. There was his cellphone and a few coins in his pocket,” said Ms Sibanda.

She said the body was taken to Gwanda District Hospital for post-mortem. “He loved his beer and he always went to bars with his friends. He left with a lot of money and we believe that he was robbed before he passed out.”

The deceased’s father, Mr Samson Ncube, who last week said his son had marks on his neck showing that he had been strangled, yesterday said he accepts the post-mortem results.

“If this is what the doctors are saying, then who am I to contradict it. It is hard but I will accept it. If there was a hand in his death, if it is someone who killed him, then my son’s spirit will fight,” he said. state media