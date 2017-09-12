Man dies after beer bottle is smashed on his head

SHURUGWI: Tendai Munjoma (29) of Sherwood Farm allegedly smashed a beer bottle on a fellow patron’s head leading to his death after accusing him of spilling his beer.

The accused pleaded not guilty before Shurugwi magistrate Tavengwa Sangster and was remanded to 25 September.

Appearing on behalf of the State, Pride Gomera told the court that on November 5, 2016, Munjoma and the now deceased Lawrence Chaitezvi (32), were drinking beer at Shumba business centre in Shurugwi.

Chaitezvi spilled Munjoma’s beer resulting in an argument between the two and the accused then tripped the deceased to the ground and he went on to strike his head with a beer bottle once.

The beer bottle broke into pieces after the attack and Chaitezvi died on his way home. The matter was reported to the police leading to the Munjoma’s arrest.

According to the post mortem report, Munjoma died as a result of severe bleeding from the head.