Man demands maintenance from cheating wife

Chamunorwa Zhiradzago has dragged his ex-wife Sithokozile Chikunguri, a teacher at Mashura Primary School in Mberengwa, to the Mwenezi Civil Court claiming US$150 maintenance per month.

Zhiradzago told the court that he was still legally married to Chikunguri and had helped her to further her education.

“She began answering some of her phone calls out of the bedroom and when I asked for explanations she would scold me saying it was none of my business.

“When she later left home, she took all the household property and I was left with nothing. Right now, we have two children together but she does not allow me to see them and I was once severely assaulted when I visited the children,” said the tearful Zhiradzago.

He accused his wife of cohabiting with a Mberengwa businessman identified as Laison Ndlovu.

Through her defence lawyer, Chikunguri argued that Zhiradzago did not deserve any maintenance benefit since all their two children were residing with her.

Magistrate Honest Musiiwa reserved judgement to a later date but made it clear the issue of maintenance is not confined to a specific gender in any relationship. tellzim