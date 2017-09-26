Man chases wife on period, rapes daughter all night

CHINHOYI: A 66-year-old man who raped and sexually abused his eight-year-old step-daughter and threatened to kill her, has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

The man pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in contravention of Section 65 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act at Chinhoyi Magistrate Courts. The accused was represented by Phillemon Mazvasva of Legal Aid Directorate was convicted by regional magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo following a full trial on Monday.

It was proved beyond reasonable doubt that the man unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the juvenile (name withheld) without her consent after chasing her mother who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl.

His wife had initially indicated that she was on her menstrual period and the man chased her away before raping the daughter throughout the night. Mr Mbobo sentenced him to 20 years and suspended two years on condition of good behaviour. He will serve 18 years behind bars. state media