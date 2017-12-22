Man axed after catching wife pants down

A 40-YEAR-OLD man is nursing head injuries sustained after he was allegedly struck with an axe by his wife’s lover in Chemhukutu Village under Chief Chiwundura, Midlands province.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Elvis Gwemba reportedly caught his wife Nokutula Mahuvava, 27, being intimate with their neighbour Gift Chisara in their matrimonial bedroom upon his arrival from herding cattle.

Gift is reported to have struck Elvis after he shouted on top of his voice calling other villagers to come and witness the incident.

“I felt hungry and decided to leave the cattle with one of our neighbours to look for food only to find Gift bedding my wife in my bedroom,” said Elvis.

“When I shouted for help, he suddenly struck my head with his axe he claims he was selling and I fell down but other villagers quickly responded and apprehended him before he left.

“As we speak, I am being led to a police post to lodge a report against him because I am bleeding profusely.

“I have been hearing from grapevine that my wife was cheating on me but I had never come to get evidence of the allegations until today,” said Elvis.

Nokutula denied the allegations saying Gift was in the bedroom to show her an axe he was selling.

“Ndanga ndakatorara zvangu sezvo kwanga kuchipisa ndipo pauya baba ava vachitengesa demo murume wangu achibva asvika handina kurara navo ini,” said Nokutula.

“Some villagers are after tarnishing my image by claiming that I am cheating on my husband as they want people to believe,” she added.

Gift refused to entertain H-Metro and was arrested by police for allegedly attacking Elvis with an axe.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Goko could not be reached for comment by the time of going to print.

Source: HMetro