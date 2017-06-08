Hubby catches neighbor bonking wife, demands revenge sex

Edmore Mhangami

In an incident that unfolds more like an African movie script, an enraged Hurungwe man caused stir at a traditional court after he demanded sex from his neighbors wife as justice.

Gift Mujaji (28) of Chief Kazangarare area, Hurungwe, told the traditional leader that the only way he was going to forgive Rangarirai Musiwa (31)who had slept with his wife Tendai (22) was through sleeping with Musiwa’s wife as he had done with his.

Apparently Mujaji had caught Musiwa in a compromising position in his marital bed with his wife.

Mujaji allegedly became furious and charged against Musiwa attacking him with clenched fists all over the body.

Musiwa however escaped death by a whisker after Mujaji took a knife with the intention of stabbing him.

The matter was brought before Chief Kazangatare who arraigned all parties.

“I summoned a traditional court to settle the dispute that had grown between both parties. During this court hearing I asked Mujaji how best Musiwa can pay for his transgressions. Thus when he said it was only through bedding Musiwa’s wife as he had done with his, ” said the traditional leader.

Chief Kazangarare said he denied Mujaji of his claim as it is taboo in the African tradition.

He however found Musiwa guilty and asked him to pay a beast to Mujaji for his behavior.

“I also asked Mujaji to give his in-laws gupuro as he had made it clear that he no longer loved his wife after this scenario,” added the Chief.

