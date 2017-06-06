Man murders brother while his child(13) watches

Edmore Mhangami

The story of unknown suspect who stabbed a man while a 13 year old Magunje boy watched has took a dramatic turn as it appears the unknown suspect might be a relative to the now deceased.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Trymore Mudzingwa in connection to the murder of his cousin Bernard who was stabbed recently.

The police said the development came after a tipoff by members of public who alleged that Trymore had been heard numerous times plotting to take the life of his brother.

“I can confirm the arrest of the suspect the suspect a male adult who is a relative to the deceased. However I cannot reveal much information as so far it is insufficient to build a case,” said a police spokesperson.

The police said they are now increasing the scope of the investigation to ensure that justice prevails.

Meanwhile the relatives of the deceased Bernard said the arrest of Trymore in connection to this case comes as a shock to them.

They revealed that this has increased tension in their family.

“We were all astonished to hear of his arrest truly we never expected this dramatic turn. Now tensions have developed with some relatives alleging that Trymore is being framed,” said Mrs Masocha an aunt to the family.

Bernard was stabbed while on his way home from Magunje shopping Centre.

The fatal incident transpired while his 13 year old son watched.

The 13 year old was the one who cried for help but it was rather too late to save his father