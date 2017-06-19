Machete wielding Shurugwi robber nabbed

Kelvin Kasiwulaya

A notorious machete wielding Shurugwi robber has been nabbed and sentenced to five years imprisonment after mugging a resident of $45 and a Gtel phone.

Blumo Muzizi (24) of Dark City high density suburb appeared before Magistrate Musaiona Shotgame for contravening Section 126 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9: 23.

Prosecuting, Nyengeterai Nechirava told the court that, on the 6th of June 2017 at around 04 45 am Timothy Mukandi (43) and his friend Emmanuel Nyoni (34) were coming from Club Mzansi, when the two arrived at a river that demarcates ZBS location and Dark city high density suburb the accused mushroomed from a maize and instructed the two to stop.

Mukandi stopped but Emmanuel ran away and disappeared into a nearby field leaving the complainant with the accused.

Subsequent to Emmanuel escaping, Muzizi kicked Timothy on the chest and threatened to strike him with a machete if he would not hand over his cash and phone; the complainant complied and handed over his Gtel smart phone and $45.

As fate would have it, the complainant managed to identify the accused as Muzizi a local artisanal miner, the matter was reported to the police leading to the instant incarceration of the accused who was found in possession of the Gtel phone.

Property stolen was valued at $98 and property $50 was recovered.

Sentencing, Magistrate Shotgame slapped Muzizi with a five year prison sentence of which one year was suspended for five years leaving the accused to serve four effective years in prison.