PICTURES: Kwekwe-Harare road accident yesterday

There was an accident near Kwekwe town involving two heavy goods trucks yesterday morning, zimnews can reveal.

Two vehicles were seriously damaged but at the moment there are no injuries or deaths reported to the press as information is sketchy.

According to eye witnesses, two drivers were taken to a hospital for following the crash.

Kwekwe Police attended the scene and confirmed that two trucks were involved in head-on early on Wednesday, 7th of June, along Kwekwe-Harare road at ‘Truckers’ near the notorious Gokwe turn off.

They did not give information on the welfare of drivers and passengers involved in the crash.

Below are pictures taken from the seen..more details follow