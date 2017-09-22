Harare female hairdressers mourn bedroom champion

There was drama last Saturday at Goshen Hair Saloon in the capital as female hairdressers mourned their colleague who they described as a se_x maniac and hero in love. Lazarus Kazembe, a brother better known as Lazzie, died last Friday with several female hair dressers saying they had se_x with Lazzie. “Lazzie was a sweet man. Ndivovanonzi varume ava,” one of the hairdressers was heard saying. He must be buried at a hero’s acre of love and Lazzie must be in the Guinness Book of Records because of his love towards women.
“He was a comforter, he would comfort you taking you straight in bed and you would forget all your worries and ask for more. Atoenda nech***u chake here vasikana? I will miss his big organ and will always retire to bed early for sweet dreams. May his soul rest in peace,” she was heard saying while performing se_xually suggestive dance moves.
During the procession his casket was taken to the salon where fellow hair dressers mimicked Lazzie who enjoyed Castle Lite. Hairdressers who spoke to H-Metro described Lazzie as someone who was good in bed saying they will always miss the steamy se_x bouts they had. Clad in bum shots, the majority of the female hair dressers could be seen tw_erking as they bid farewell to Lazzie.
H metro
