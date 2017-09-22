Harare female hairdressers mourn bedroom champion

There was drama last Saturday at Goshen Hair Saloon in the capital as female hairdressers mourned their colleague who they described as a se_x maniac and hero in love. Lazarus Kazembe, a brother better known as Lazzie, died last Friday with several female hair dressers saying they had se_x with Lazzie. “Lazzie was a sweet man. Ndivovanonzi varume ava,” one of the hairdressers was heard saying. He must be buried at a hero’s acre of love and Lazzie must be in the Guinness Book of Records because of his love towards women.

“He was a comforter, he would comfort you taking you straight in bed and you would forget all your worries and ask for more. Atoenda nech***u chake here vasikana? I will miss his big organ and will always retire to bed early for sweet dreams. May his soul rest in peace,” she was heard saying while performing se_xually suggestive dance moves.

During the procession his casket was taken to the salon where fellow hair dressers mimicked Lazzie who enjoyed Castle Lite. Hairdressers who spoke to H-Metro described Lazzie as someone who was good in bed saying they will always miss the steamy se_x bouts they had. Clad in bum shots, the majority of the female hair dressers could be seen tw_erking as they bid farewell to Lazzie.

A source said Lazzie would get into a bar and if he saw a girl he liked even if she was in the company of her boyfriend, he would make sure that he wins her. The salon was packed with women who all claimed they were loved by Lazzie and they danced the afternoon away, bringing business in the salon and neighbouring shops to a standstill. He was buried at Mabvuku Cemetery on Sunday.

H metro

!