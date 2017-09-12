LATEST: Rugare Gumbo arrested

HARARE: Zimbabwe People First founder and former Zanu PF spokesperson, Rugare Gumbo, has been dragged to the courts for selling a combine harvester to two people.

Police allegations are that Gumbo, first sold the combine harvester (Case Combine 2388 model) to one Christopher Jamu for $27 000, before selling it again to another person from Chinhoyi for $30 000.

The former Mugabe ally arrived at the Harare magistrate courts on Tuesday under a heavy police escort facing charges of theft of trust property.

Harare regional prosecutor, Michael Reza, came to Gumbo’s rescue when he ordered Malborough Police Station to go back and complete their docket.

Jamu, said he bought the combine harvester February this year and did not collect it from Gumbo’s Mvuma farm because of some few faults.

The police records show that after some months, Jamu wanted to collect it but found out that it had been sold to another buyer for $30 000.

More details follow….