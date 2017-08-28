LATEST: Robert Mugabe junior returns to South Africa

Mugabe’s son is back at University of Johannesburg

Robert Mugabe jnr, who is in the midst of a diplomatic storm caused by his mother, Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, is apparently back in the country and has resumed his studies at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Robert jnr, 25, has been studying towards an architecture degree since the beginning of the year, despite claims that he never finished school.

According to people who saw him on campus last week, he was keeping a low profile, which isn’t difficult, because most of the students don’t even know who he is. agencies