Sanyangore caught in love triangle scandal with married woman

Harare: Controversy continues to rock Victory Church International leader Pastor Paul Sanyangore and his brother Andy Zimunya.

This time, news has emerged that their fallout involves a married former congregant, Rudo Mushezhu.

Rudo accuses Sanyangore of proposing love to her and trying to use Andy as a cover up. Andy backs her story.

However, Pastor Sanyangore continues to maintain silence on the matter with the same statement, “I will not fight my brother through the press”.

Word doing rounds in Victory Church International is that Andy fell in love with a married woman in the church leading to Sanyangore ousting him from the church.

Some allies of Pastor Sanyangore claimed to have screenshots of conversations between Rudo and Andy.

However, Rudo and Andy also claim to have messages allegedly sent by Sanyangore asking Rudo for an adulterous affair.

The married former congregant says she left Victory Church International few days after Sanayngore approached her in for an adulterous affair.

“It is so disheartening to learn that Pastor Sanyangore is now trying to use my name to fight his brother Andy Zimunya,” said Rudo.

Meanwhile Sanyangore has reportedly gagged his wife and asked her not to speak to the press. state media