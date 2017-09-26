LATEST: Pastor Evan Mawarire Freed

HARARE: Following a strong legal arsenal by his lawyer Harrison Nkomo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Pastor Evan Mawarire has been allowed to go home after the presiding magistrate Elisha Singano ruled against the police that they have failed to bring him to court in the legal 48 hour window.

He was arrested on Sunday during a church service after he posted on Facebook images of cars queuing for petrol in Harare.

Magistrate Singano stressed that the 48 hour rule must be complied with without exception.

The state had argued that they could not take him to court in time because he was attending another case at the High Court on Monday.