Pictures: Tsvangirai ‘beds, impregnates’ Bulawayo woman Nobuhle Marylin Ndiweni

Election time: Did Morgan Tsvangirai father a child with Bulawayo ‘girlfriend/smallhouse,’ Nobuhle Ndiweni???

BULAWAYO:The state media today reported that leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDCT) Morgan Tsvangirai allegedly impregnated a Bulawayo woman who gave birth to a baby boy at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last month.

Sources to Sunday News claimed that Tsvangirai’s latest woman is Ms Nobuhle Marylin Ndiweni (36), a card carrying MDC-T member who gave birth to a baby boy at the hospital on 27 July 2017. The birth record number is BC 0085691.

Ms Ndiweni is alleged to be the second Bulawayo woman Tsvangirai has impregnated after Ms Loreta Nyathi. In 2011, Ms Nyathi (then 21) exposed Tsvangirai when she claimed that the MDC-T leader was neglecting his child and threatened to sue. He was also accused of refusing to help Ms Nyathi to obtain a birth certificate for their son Ethan.

However, Tsvangirai and his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka could not be reached for comment yesterday. Tamborinyoka’s mobile phone was not reachable, while MDC-T spokesman Obert Gutu declined to comment on the matter.

“He (Tamborinyoka) stays in Domboshava and may be out of network range. I speak on behalf of the party. Luke (Tamborinyoka) is the presidential spokesperson. He is the one who can comment,” MDC-T spokesperson Gutu explained.

Contacted for comment , Ms Ndiweni denied being in a relationship with Tsvangirai and giving birth to the former Prime Minister’s child.

“What are you talking about? I don’t know anything about what you are saying. I never gave birth and I’ve never been involved with him (Tsvangirai),” she said before hanging up.

However, sources at Mater Dei Hospital claimed that Ms Ndiweni was admitted to the health facility’s maternity ward on 26 July 2017 and gave birth on 27 July. Sunday News also claims to be in possession of the birth record of Ms Ndiweni’s child (BC 0085691). state media