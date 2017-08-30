Zodwa waBantu speaks on Zimbabwe Carnival ban

Zodwa waBantu who has been banned from performing at the Zimbabwe Carnival in Harare says the decision has not been communicated to her.

“They (ZTA) contacted me today to organise the plane ticket bookings. I know nothing about this.”

She said she would confirm with the tourism authority today and give them a piece of her mind.

“I have performed in the country before, so what is the problem now,” sge added.

Anne Nhira who pushed for the ban told The Star: “This is an international event to promote the image of Zimbabwe. She is not Zimbabwean, and if we want dancers to perform at the event, there are local dancers who can do it.”