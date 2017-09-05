UK: Zim woman Joyce Msokeri arrested over 7 counts of fraud, £10000, Grenfell Tower fire scam

LONDON: A Zimbabwean woman has appeared in court charged with seven counts of fraud related to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Joyce Msokeri is accused of falsely claiming her husband died in the blaze and fraudulently claiming £10,000 of support that was being offered to survivors.

The 46-year-old from Sutton, south London, was arrested on 25 July and charged on 4 September. She will appear on Tuesday before Westminster magistrates court in central London.

The charges allege she made false representations to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for money and accommodation at the Hilton hotel, to charities in order to obtain clothing and food, to hospitals that she was the wife of a patient, and also made false representations to HMRC and a GP surgery in Kensington and Chelsea.

Msokeri is the second person to be charged with fraud in relation to the fire. Anh Nhu Nguyen, 52, pleaded not guilty to two counts of the offence after being accused of pretending his family died in the fire to claim almost £10,000 from the victims’ relief fund. uk agencies