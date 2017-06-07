Knowledge Musona is New Zim Warriors Captain

Harare: Zimbabwe warriors’ talismanic forward Knowledge Musona says he was surprised to be handed the leadership of the team after he was named the new senior national football team captain by caretaker coach Norman Mapeza.The KV Oostende forward was yesterday appointed Mapeza’s leader for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

He replaces Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande, who guided the team to their third Nations Cup finals appearance in Gabon in January, but was not considered for this assignment.

Ngezi Platinum defender Partson Jaure, who has found his touch again after a nightmarish spell in South Africa, will be the deputy captain, which probably suggests he will make the first XI on Sunday.

Speaking after the afternoon training session at their training base at Yadah Hotel Complex in Waterfalls, Harare, Musona said he was humbled to be handed such an honour. “It is an honour to represent your country. It was rather a surprise for me, I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. state media