Breaking: Mugabe fires Tomana from government

Harare: President Robert Mugabe has dismissed disgraced Zimbabwe Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana, government documents have revealed.

This was made public through a government gazette published today according to Section 139 subsection 2 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

According to the gazette, Mr Tomana has been dismissed for inefficiency including gross misconduct while in office.

Tomana has been underfire from ZANU PF structures for close to three years and his dismissal has always been imminent.

He was key supporter of the Emmerson Mnangagwa linked Team Lacoste faction.

More details follow…