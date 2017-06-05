PICTURE: Mugabe, Grace in America today

New York: President Robert Mugabe accompanied by his family members arrived in United States, New York to attend a ‘high level’ conference to support sustainable use of seas and oceans.

Mugabe was met at the John F. Kennedy International Airport by Zimbabwean Ambassador to the UN in New York, Fredrick Shava and embassy staff.

The President, who left Harare on Saturday is travelling with the First Lady Grace Mugabe, his children and two government ministers; Minister of Foreign Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

He was seen off at the Harare International Airport by Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi who were in the company of several other government officials.

The conference in New York will be co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden at the United Nations headquarters in New York, from Monday to the 9th of this month and will coincide with World Oceans Day which is on the 8th of this month. state media