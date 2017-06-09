BREAKING NEWS: Ambulance in accident pileup along Bulawayo-Harare road..Pictures

Latest: Ambulance hits 2 cows on Zim Highway, collides with Toyota, other cars pileup

An ambulance travelling from Bulawayo towards Gweru was involved in a serious accident yesterday night around 19:41 hrs.

Zimnews reporters have been told that a hospital vehicle driving from Bulawayo along the Harare road was involved in a headon collision with a Toyota Hilux after hitting 2 cows crossing the road at the 70km peg.

This resulted in a pile up of 4 other cars at accident spot.

Fire brigade personnel were spotted battling to remove a heavily injured driver of the damaged ambulance who was trapped inside .

Eye witnesses reported traffic standstill from both ends.

zimnews.net