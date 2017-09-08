Kwese TV back in Zimbabwe after court victory

After the disaster that followed Kwese TV’s launch last month which saw the service being banned after a day, the TV company has been given green light to go ahead by a Zimbabwe court.

It was a bittersweet victory for Econet Media who reportedly won their court appeal to restore the network back on local airwaves after the furore with BAZ who slammed them for operating illegally.

Expectant viewers will be happy to know Kwese Tv decoders will be back available for sale on the local market starting tomorrow.

The news was lauded by multitudes who were considering making a switch from DSTV to the local based Kwese TV which offers the same services and more for less.

DSTV subscriptions had been giving users endless headaches with their rigid policies concerning US dollar subscription payments.