Khupe ‘takes over’ as Acting MDC President

HARARE: Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC party has named Dr. Thokozani Khupe its Acting President.

The move comes as Tsvangirai prolonged his medical sabbatical in South Africa.

MDC-T national executive member, Jameson Timba, revealed this to a weekly saying Khupe is now the Acting President.

“We have three vice-presidents and any one of them can be a president at a special or ordinary congress in as much as they can act in the absence of the president, as is the case now where vice-president Khupe is acting,” he said.

Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka’s number was unreachable at the time of writing.