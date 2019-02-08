Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been appointed Acting President after President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Harare on Friday afternoon for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will attend the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU).

Mohadi joined Minister of Defence and War Veterans Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, service chiefs and senior government officials to see off President Mnangagwa at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Mohadi’s appearance at the airport pours cold water over rumours that were circulating on Thursday that the Acting President was flown to South Africa for an emergency health checkup.

President Mnangagwa will be received in Ethiopia by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo who travelled ahead of the presidential delegation to attend the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

Last week President Mnangagwa sent emissaries to various African Head of States with a Special message to brief them on the disturbances that took place in the country since January 14 to date. byo24