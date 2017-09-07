Keep your party: Mnangagwa ally reacts to expuslsion

Energy Mutodi | The ZANU PF Politburo has decided to expel me from the party.

It’s a decision that they have taken time to make after I openly differed with some party resolutions as well as policies that I felt were detrimental to the well being of the country.

I accept the party’s decision.

It is true that I disagreed with a lot of things. I wanted some things to be handled in a different manner.

In my articles, I was trying to show the leadership that there is now a new crop of citizens and party members that no longer subscribes to the politics of elimination and the politics of hate and discrimination.

I said discrimination on account of origin, tribe, race, gender or beliefs is unacceptable.

I had noticed this was the main reason why factionalism had become so glaring that it began to manifest in each and every state institution. It would have been good if an atmosphere of love and true unity was created.

Maybe we would not fool each other and say we are united yet it’s only for a while.

It’s unity so that we win elections together but soon after we fight again. It has become so certain that after the 2018 elections and before congress, every dissenting voice and every serious voice for positive change within the party will be silenced.

Truly, it must not be an offence to say I support so and so to take over as President. It must not also build up to the hate of the preferred candidate. That’s the democratic route we decided to take in 1980 otherwise we should have kept our culture of the Munhumutapa dynasty.

We inherited this culture of elections and democracy from whites but then we tend to forget that it comes with it, the freedom of expression, freedom to differ in opinion and other freedoms without making us enemies or divided. It’s difficult to understand the need for these rights and freedoms if you are in power or have a high position.

Only when you become an ordinary person will you realize you should have done better for your country and for the ordinary people. To those who have suffered the same fate as mine I refer you to the Bible. “The Son of Man must suffer much cruelty, be rejected by the Elders and High Priests and Scribes, and be put to death, and on the third day be raised to life again.”

These were the words of Jesus when he was rejected by the very people he wanted to save from destruction. They did not know what they were doing. Sounds similar to Mbuya Nehanda’s remarks when she said, “Mapfupa angu achamuka” (my bones will rise up)

Jesus asked for them to be forgiven.

It’s hard to have power and good ideas at the same time and in the same place.

This makes it important for those with power to seek advice from the weak and to tolerate dissent. And Jesus said unto him, “Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man has nowhere to lay his head”.

Verily l say to you, every important person will be out of the system by the time we reach 2019. But the biggest question is what feedback does this bring to the same system?

Keep your party and I will keep my brains.