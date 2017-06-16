BREAKING NEWS: Edzai Kasinauyo dies

Former Zimbabwe footballer Edzai Kasinauyo has passed away

The football fraternity has been plunged into mourning amid revelations that veteran football administrator Edzai Kasinauyo has passed on Friday. He was based in South Africa.

Edzai was currently managing a number of players in the Zimbabwe’s and South Africa’s top flight leagues. He was 42.

Details surrounding his death are still sketchy but will be availed as they unfold. No comments as been obtained so far from the deceased’s family.

There are unconfirmed reports suggesting it was sudden death.

Edzai was in the Zimbabwean squad for the 2006 African Cup of Nations.

He was involved as a player with the following football clubs;