Karoi Town goes for months without garbage collection

Edmore Mhangami

Residences in Karoi have blasted their council for poor delivery services amid revelations that the small town’s high density residential areas have gone for months without refuse collection.

Residents who spoke to this publication said they hardly remember the last time they had their refuse collected.

In separate interviews residents from Chikango and Chiedza said they are now relying on dumping sites for their garbage.

They described the situation as a ticking time bomb that has presented breeding grounds for diseases such as cholera and other related diseases.

“All apparatus have been set for potential health threatening diseases. All that is left is a Sarajevo incident that would see the erupting of an uncontrollable disease. As residents and rental payers we expect our town council to deliver services. We expect them to communicate if they face any challenge that affect their service delivery to us,” said Mr Lovemore Madzikatire from Chiedza B.

Another resident Mrs Chimbo had no kind words for the council which she described as corrupt and incompetent.

Mrs Chimbo castigated the council for being incompetent.

“What pains us the most is they charge us large sums of money for the service they are not providing. I think there must be misuse of funds or some corrupt individuals in the council. What is worse is that if we burn the garbage we will be fined by E.M.A (Environment Management Agency) so we are in sort of a dilemma,” she said.

The Chairperson Mr Richard Ziki could not be reached for comment, however there are speculations that one of the two refuse trucks broke down which has led to the backlog.