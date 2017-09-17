Marauding lions terrorise town, human head, bones, found

Kariba residents are urged to be alert as there have been reports of lions having been seen in various areas namely Heights and Chawara near Methodist Church.

“Lions and other animals are part of tourism attraction, that makes Kariba as good as it is seen today”, says Wayne Chihota who so happens to be a native resident and Guide by profession who stresses that there is an outbreak of marauding lions.

Lions are predators and they are only sociable when they are in their groupknown as “the pride”. They give birth after three months gestation period. For reproduction, a male and female will go for honeymoon for about three days strictly business , no food and water. They mate every twenty minutes for the first day then reduces pace after. In the wild their life expectancy is eighteen years.