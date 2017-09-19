Tsvangirai death news is untrue, party fights ‘gruesome media reports’

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has expressed his growing impatience at “a gruesome media” which he says has continued to cast him as a dying man.

The former prime minister was speaking through spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka on Monday.

Tsvangirai, who is battling cancer of the colon, was last Thursday flown to South Africa for treatment after his fragile condition had reportedly deteriorated.

There is fake rumours circulating on social media claiming that the leader of the MDC-T Morgan Tsvangirai who was airlifted to South Africa on Friday after he fell seriously ill is dead but officials from the party in Harare have vehemently dismised the claim as unfounded.

One story on the social media reads that “Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai died today following his critical condition in the South African hospital, a senior party official told local media Sunday.’

His illness has rattled the opposition with his lieutenants reportedly firming up for his job.

Unconfirmed media reports said Monday that the MDC-T leader’s chronic illness has triggered fierce jostling for power within his party with some lobbying for him to step down on health grounds and hand over power to youthful deputy, Nelson Chamisa.

Tsvangirai’s ailment is also feared could destabilise an anti-Zanu PF coalition among the country’s mainstream parties that have thrown their support behind his presidential candidature.

But in attempts to wade off fears around his recovery prospects and in clear signs he was keen on keeping his job, a piqued Tsvangirai said through his spokesperson on Monday that his condition was stable. various