Zimbabwean man in trouble over armed bank robbery in US

A Zimbabwean man accused of robbing more than a dozen Boston-area banks in the United States of America was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from one of the robberies, the Justice Department announced on Thursday, 1st June.

The grand jury charged Albert Taderera, 36, with the Oct. 7, 2016, robbery of the TD Bank in Wayland, Massachusetts, in which Taderera allegedly walked away with around $8,100.

According to the indictment, Taderera committed the robbery “by force and violence, and by intimidation” and “did assault and put in jeopardy the life of another person by the use of a dangerous weapon.”

Taderera was arrested in March at Dulles International Airport in Virginia as he tried to board a South Africa bound flight.

He was referred to “Incognito Bandit” because he allegedly dressed in all black and wore a mask or sunglasses to cover his face.

If convicted, Taderera faces He faces up to five-years in prison, five-years of supervised release, and a fine of up to the $250,000.

He has not yet been charged in 15 other armed robbery cases that are pending in US courts.