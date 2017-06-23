Gweru form 4 boy kills man while car racing

A notorious unlicensed form four pupil at Nashville High School Gweru who hired a Honda Fit and went on a joy ride with his friends recently ran over a man and killed him on spot.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector confirmed the incident But could not shed more light on the tragic event.

However sources close to the scene said the pupil was having a joyride and racing with his colleagues when his vehicle lost control of the steering resulting in running over the man.

The deceased man was only identified as Mr. Chidziva he was buried yesterday.

The accident happened on Saturday but only became news after police released information.