PICTURES: Gweru Prophet builds house for family

Blessings Chidakwa

A Gweru family is in cloud nine after a local Prophet and Apostle Richard B. Chiwara of Champions Ministries International sponsored the building and furnishing of a house for them.

Kumbirai Nzombe the mother of four could not hide her joy thanking the man of God ‘Chingongingo’ together with his church for building and furnishing their Mambo Suburb house.

“My five year old niece (5) who was playing with her friend sparked a fire a few months back resulting in the house being completely burnt. We lost nearly everything, the property, roof destroyed we were only left with cracked walls. Since then my three sons and a girl were sleeping at a neighbours place due to the agonizing situation.

“After the sorrowing incident the first thing that came into our mind was to visit Apostle Chiwara since we knew his past records of assisting the less privileged and the need in Gweru and beyond,” she said.

After approaching Chingongingo our plea was well received the house was rebuilt, well painted and furnished with all the property within a matter of days and leaving it in a far much better state than it was before the fire gutted it down, she added on.

Speaking with Gift Chiwara the church’s spokesperson he confirmed that the church through the assistance of their partners built the house.

“Our Lord Jesus would help the need in society, so just like him as a ministry we are following the footsteps of our master. The bible in the book of Proverbs 3:27 says do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it,” he said.

Gift further said Prophet and Apostle Chiwara is not a new comer when it comes to giving, his name has been always hogging the limelight for some time testifying his good works to the elderly as well as the poor in the city of Gweru.

“The man of God always teaches that giving is what got him to where he is now. We thank all our Partners for being part of this life changing contribution,” he added on.

Meanwhile, Prophet and Apostle Chiwara recently grabbed the headlines after he paid fees as well as donated various food and clothing items to Gweru street urchins.

zimnews.net