PICTURES: Rhodesian flags fly high in Western Australia

Rhodesian nationalists have proudly raised the Rhodesian flags in Australia and some Zimbabweans in that country have seen, for the first time, the colours and design of the colonial flag.

The Rhodesian Services Association of Western Australia recently held a service at the Flame of Remembrance.

Jeremy Martens who posted the pictures said :”Rhodesian flags were proudly flying at the State’s official war memorial.”

The event was advertised by the local RSL.

It was attended by the Governor of Western Australia, Kerry Sanderson AO and Janet Davidson OAM, a councillor representing the City of Perth.

Now there is debate among Zimbabweans who are torn between the old days and the current crises on whether it is morally right for Australian authorities to recognise a none existing colonial government.