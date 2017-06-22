Pictures: Is Neymar jnr in Victoria Falls Zimbabwe

Brazilian and FC Barcelona forward Neymar jnr was recently seen in South Africa but there is a buzz in Zimbabwe with many suggesting that the La liga superstar and Lionel Messi’s teammate Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is currently enjoying a winter holiday in Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls with his family.

The 25-year-old is currently travelling with his mother Nadine Goncalves, sister Rafaella Beckran and his little boy Davi.

If he is actually in Victoria Falls he might need to ask Will Smith for directions to the world’s largest waterfall so he can do some selfies.