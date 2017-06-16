PICTURES: Gweru socialite celebrates birthday like a rock star

A socialite based in Gweru, popularly known as Mann Mbigo, got many talking yesterday, after he shared lighter moments of his life in the City Centre, celebrating his 33th years birthday.

Mbigo the popular money changer was indeed in cloud nine as he was showered with blessings when fellow money changers would made the green paper($$$$) rain on him.

He managed to collect more than US $1 000 from scores of city fans and buddies who demanded Kodak moments from him.

It was all fun and games when his colleagues’ egg splashed him with expensive whisky ‘John Walker’ screaming Mbigo you must drown in a sea of liquor.

The Gweru socialite was living on top of the world after being drenched in liquor and flower he went on a shopping spree for designer clothes at Topics.

zimnews.net