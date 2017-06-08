BREAKING: 43 dead in King Lion Bus Road Accident in Hurungwe

Zimnews is receiving news that a Lion King Bus was involved in road accident last night (Wednesday 7th of June) at Nyamakate Makuti on Harare-Chirundu road near Kariba and 43 passengers are feared dead.

According to a police report 43 people died on the spot while several others were injured in a traffic accident involving a Zambia bound King Lion bus in the Nyamakate area in Hurungwe last night.

Zimbabwe police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident and said the driver failed to negotiate a curve leading to him losing control of the bus and hitting a tree before overturning.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said the fact that the driver failed to negotiate a curve confirms that he could have been speeding.

She added that the development is sad as it comes just a few months after another accident that killed more than 20 people in Mvuma area.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba also said government has to lobby for a law that compels buses to travel during the day as most accidents take place in the evening.

Makuti is a small village in Mashonaland West province, Zimbabwe. It lies on the main road between Harare and Chirundu borderpost.

This is a developing story..updates follow