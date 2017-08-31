Picture of Sibongile Mani: WSU student who spent R11000 per day

Sibongile Mani is the South African university student who blew thousands on designer gear was shopped by other students when she changed into a glamorous young woman and threw lavish parties.

Sibongile Mani, 27, a student at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha had R14.1-million erroneously deposited into her account.

From June 1, when the money from a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) mistakenly landed in her account, Mani – a second-year accountancy student and a branch secretary of Pasma, the student wing of the PAC – spent an average of R11,000 a day.

By the time she was bust she had transformed herself and her friends into glamorous women, sporting expensive weaves, carrying iPhone 7 cellphones, slugging back shots of R700-a-bottle whisky and emulating their music star idols, especially Beyonce.

But her rivals in the SA Students Congress grew suspicious after Mani underwent a transformation.

Samkelo Mqhayi, deputy branch secretary of Sasco and SRC student support officer, said he was the one who outed Mani. “She used to sport neat cornrows but she had recently started wearing a R3000 Peruvian weave.

“She also bought an iPhone 7 for herself and all her friends. She suddenly appeared at lectures wearing designer clothes.

“She threw surprise birthday parties for her friends and used some of the money to fly to events like the Durban July.

“Suspicions grew after a receipt from Spar was leaked showing a balance of just over R13.6-million. I called NSFAS offices to check if this was true and NSFAS confirmed that the initial amount was R14-million.

“Obviously, after the slip was trending on social networks students started connecting the dots on how she has been living a luxurious life in the past few months.” agencies