I’m a billionaire: Philip Chiyangwa reveals wealth

Harare: Flamboyant business man and socialite, Philip Chiyangwa has declared that he has a billion dollars worth of property and assets to be bequeathed to his children, adding that he only attends social parties hosted by wealthy people.

Chiyangwa left socialites attending an all black-attire party at Mazvikadei leisure resort astounded after they learnt from the horse’s mouth how wealthy he is.

Chiyangwa told the party goers that he owns vast properties around Harare especially in Harare South, which assures his children of a billion dollar worth of inheritance.

He said he deals with real cash and does not go for any tender to beg for an opportunity to get money.

He went further to share how sweet a million dollars he got from his young cronies was while they met in South Africa.

The party was a joint birthday celebration for the businessman’s nephew, Mike Chimombe and one, Marcia Rusero.

Mike is a former Chinhoyi resident but is believed to have discovered a fortune in Harare ever since relocating to the city where he is learning the money tricks from his uncle.

Chiyangwa further boasted that before he attends a party for anyone he first establishes if the host has real cash, lest they become bankrupt soon after. zbc