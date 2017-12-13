Ian Khama congratulates Mnangagwa

Botswana Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Pelenomi Vincent Moitoi has delivered a special message to President Emmerson Mnangagwa from his counterpart President Ian Khama congratulating him on his recent appointment and also indicating areas of further cooperation between the two countries.

Dr Moitoi said the relationship between the two countries is bound to grow from strength to strength following the smooth transition of power in Zimbabwe.

Botswana ambassador to Zimbabwe Lieutenant General Louis Fisher accompanied the minister to the meeting which was also attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Major General Sibusiso Moyo. zbc