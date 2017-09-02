I want to be exemplary to other women: Grace Mugabe

HARARE: First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has opened up on her spirituality, saying she owes the huge success of her business and philanthropic work in Mazowe to God.

In a moving address at her niece Miriro Gumbochema’s wedding in Harare yesterday, Amai Mugabe implored Zimbabweans to put all their endeavours in God’s hands.

Miriro — the First Lady’s sister Mrs Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma’s daughter — tied the knot with Thulani Mutenje.

Amai Mugabe said, “When we talk of kutungamidza Mwari, some people take it for granted. I am one person who can give a testimony kuti ukatungamidza Mwari pamberi, zvinhu zvinoshanda.

“The things that I have been able to accomplish in life mesmerise me. I’m mesmerised. Ukabvunza VaDinha ava, kuMazowe kwandinoshanda uko, everyday I say Mwari kudzwai. I say Mwari, it’s not me. Maoko Enyu nebasa Renyu. It’s Your glory.”

Amai Mugabe added: “I actually could have managed to live at home, feel the warmth of State House, but I am a different person altogether.

“I have said I want to be exemplary to other women in the country and also women from other countries; to say that when you are in a certain position, you actually must lead by example. Zviito zvako, your deeds and actions must do the talking,” she said. state media