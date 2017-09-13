I could have died: Simon Khaya Moyo

ZANU PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has said that he is lucky to be alive after being bedridden for nearly a year suffering from hypertension-related illnesses.

Khaya Moyo, who described eyeing President Robert Mugabe’s position as treasonous, praised God for the gift of life, saying without prayers he could have died. The Zanu PF spokesperson remained on full pay despite being absent from work for nearly a year.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Lord for the gift of life. As you all know, I was bedridden for a while in 2016. I would like to thank all those that prayed for me when I was bedridden,” he told Zanu PF delegates attending a commissariat workshop on voter registration held in Bulawayo at the weekend.

Khaya Moyo is also the Policy Co-ordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures minister in the President’s Office.

“I am here because of your prayers. I could have died, but God realised my time had not come and here I am celebrating the gift of life,” he said.

Khaya Moyo warned Zanu PF officials eyeing Mugabe’s position, saying having such dreams were treasonous. news day