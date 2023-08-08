THE August 23 harmonised elections are fast approaching with just over two weeks left. As the Zimpapers Elections Desk continues to profile Presidential candidates, our reporter Wallace Ruzvidzo (WR), caught up with the Democratic Opposition Party’s Harry Peter Wilson. He spoke about his aspirations for Zimbabwe if voted into power.

WR: Who is Harry Peter Wilson?

HPW: I, Harry Peter Wilson is a future political luminary born in the bustling city of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in the 1950s. Harry comes from a family with a rich political heritage, being a direct descendant of the esteemed Ndiweni Family and Allan Wilson who was an officer in the Victoria Volunteers. Allan Wilson was best known for his leadership of the Shangani Patrol in the First Matabele War.

Harry’s ancestry also includes influential figures like the revered British Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and Zimbabwean icons, Joshua Nkomo and Dumiso Dabengwa, who have left an indelible mark on the global stage. Their stories and legacies have surrounded Harry from an early age, shaping his connection to the world of politics.

WR: What was the major inspiration?

HPW: My major inspiration behind wanting to run for the Presidency is because of my upbringing and the stories of my influential forbearers. I am deeply influenced by their commitment to public service and making the world a better place. I feel a profound sense of duty to carry forward their legacy and contribute to our country’s political landscape. Their determination to effect positive change resonated with me, and I yearned to make a meaningful impact on the lives of my fellow Zimbabweans.

WR: Would you say your chances of winning are high? If so, what gives you the confidence?

HPW: Thank you my fellow Zimbabweans for your kind words and the trust you’ve shown in me. As your presidential candidate, I believe my chances of winning are high. The confidence I carry comes from my unwavering dedication to my party Democratic Official Party, my country Zimbabwe, and the principles that guide my political journey. I understand the weight of my ancestors’ legacies and the responsibility that comes with such a profound impact on the world. I see myself as a leader with resilience and strength, determined to shape the course of history for the better. The hope and anticipation of the people of Zimbabwe serve as a source of inspiration, and I view myself as a beacon of progress and change for our nation, leading us confidently towards a brighter future. Together, we can build a stronger and more prosperous Zimbabwe.

WR: Have you been addressing any political meetings and rallies? How have the turnouts been?

HPW: Yes, I have been addressing various political meetings and rallies across the country and turnouts have been encouraging. Our most recent highlight was in Ntabazinduna, we had a successful event with a fantastic turnout. It was heartening to see people of all ages coming together, and we were able to interact with both the young and the old. During the event, I had the opportunity to assist a needy child by promising to pay her school fees up to university level. We provided support for a young boy’s medical operation who was experiencing health issues. We also distributed mealie-meal packages to individuals over the age of 60, and everyone who attended the event received a meal. The support and praises we received were overwhelming, and it was inspiring to witness such genuine enthusiasm from the people. We’re grateful for the support of MP for Umguza, Kumbulani Peter Ncube, and everyone who attended the rally willingly without being bused. We had an attendance of many people, making it a successful and impactful gathering. Additionally, our party has taken a proactive approach to connect with the people through door-to-door campaigns, distributing calendars, flyers, posters and bin liners. We have a dedicated team working with aspiring MPs and councillors in different locations to ensure effective outreach.

WR: Can you give us a background of your party and its values?

HPW: The DOP party is built on the foundation of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the political arena in Zimbabwe. We have identified a symbol and a game-changing project, the National Integrity and Accountability Commission (NIAC), which will be an independent body consisting of reputable individuals from diverse sectors. Through the establishment of NIAC, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to bringing significant transformation to our nation’s politics and ensure that integrity and accountability remain at the forefront of our actions.

WR: What are you promising the people if they elect you into power?

HPW: I promise to integrate all intellectuals, technocrats to the table from the other political parties, eg CCC, Zanu-PF, MDC-T etc who have the potential of great service to bring Zimbabwe out of the doldrums for the past 43 years. During my first 100 days in office, as elected President, I also promise to implement a comprehensive plan for progress and transformation in Zimbabwe. This plan includes healthcare reform, focusing on improving infrastructure and access to essential medicines, as well as prioritising mental health services, introducing free maternity for all mothers and baby care for the first year. We will also create a social security system to ensure dignity for pensioners and support for individuals unable to work, along with social rental schemes to provide affordable housing options. Education will be transformed through a comprehensive policy addressing early year’s education, skills development, and higher education. Adequate funding will be allocated to enhance infrastructure, technology integration, and teacher training. Vocational training and entrepreneurship support will be prioritised to reduce youth unemployment and boost economic growth. Creating vast amounts of employment — jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs . . . for youth and adults, getting everyone back to work.

In terms of foreign policy, DOP’s shift is driven by the aim to leverage bilateral relations to benefit Zimbabwe and its people, recognising the historical ties with the west as a former British colony. Zimbabwe’s relationship with the West provided a foundation for meaningful cooperation. Zimbabwe was a successful country with a robust industry. Engaging constructively with the Western nations — Britain, Germany and the United States of America will bring about a directional orientation policy to balance relations and foster partnerships for mutual benefit and sustainable development of Zimbabwe. Harnessing expertise and resources to revitalise the country’s key sectors. By focusing on national interest and avoiding exploitation, Zimbabwe can forge mutually beneficial relationships and create a prosperous future for all its citizens. Transparency and national interests will guide our foreign policy decisions to promote equitable trade and cooperation. Sustainable resource management will be at the core of our policies, ensuring responsible exploitation of natural resources to avoid depletion and environmental degradation.

Through these transformative reforms, transparency, and prioritisation of national interests, Zimbabwe can expect progress and transformation towards a just, inclusive, and prosperous society, creating a brighter future for all its citizens.

WR: What is your key message for Zimbabweans?

HPW: My fellow Zimbabweans, As the President-elect, my key message for Zimbabweans is to focus on transformative reforms in various sectors, including healthcare, social security, education, foreign policy, and resource management. Through comprehensive strategies and transparency, we aim to build a just, inclusive, and prosperous society that benefits all citizens, old age, war veterans, destitute and disabled.

state media