Hotel hits Mugabe Jnr, Chatunga, with R780000 lawsuit

President Robert Mugabe’s playboy sons, Robert Junior and Bellarmine Chatunga, have been slapped with a R780 000 ($60 000) bill after leaving a trail of destruction at the Sandton penthouse they were evicted from following a dramatic and violent brawl in July.

They were recently evicted from a luxurious apartment in South Africa’s most affluent area of Sandton in Johannesburg after the fracas that left one security officer with a broken leg and arm.

Mugabe’s sons, whose wild partying and spendthrift lifestyle have landed them in trouble, were booted out of The Regent MCC luxury apartments located at Number 21 West Road South, Morningside in Sandton, Johannesburg, where they destroyed property and stained expensive carpets.Impeccable sources revealed that the The Regent MCC manager has written to President Mugabe’s family informing them that R780 000 is needed to repair the luxury apartment.