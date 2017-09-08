Hotel hits Mugabe Jnr, Chatunga, with R780000 lawsuit

President Robert Mugabe’s playboy sons, Robert Junior and Bellarmine Chatunga, have been slapped with a R780 000 ($60 000) bill after leaving a trail of destruction at the Sandton penthouse they were evicted from following a dramatic and violent brawl in July.
They were recently evicted from a luxurious apartment in South Africa’s most affluent area of Sandton in Johannesburg after the fracas that left one security officer with a broken leg and arm.
Mugabe’s sons, who reportedly get more than $40 000 in pocket money monthly, are now staying in Coronation although First Lady Grace Mugabe has another house on Killarney Road in Sandhurst. Ordinary Zimbabweans are now asking where President Mugabe, who runs no known profitable business, gets the money to pamper his sons.