Hotel hits Mugabe Jnr, Chatunga, with R780000 lawsuit

President Robert Mugabe’s playboy sons, Robert Junior and Bellarmine Chatunga, have been slapped with a R780 000 ($60 000) bill after leaving a trail of destruction at the Sandton penthouse they were evicted from following a dramatic and violent brawl in July.

They were recently evicted from a luxurious apartment in South Africa’s most affluent area of Sandton in Johannesburg after the fracas that left one security officer with a broken leg and arm.

  Mugabe’s sons, whose wild partying and spendthrift lifestyle have landed them in trouble, were booted out of The Regent MCC luxury apartments located at Number 21 West Road South, Morningside in Sandton, Johannesburg, where they destroyed property and stained expensive carpets.Impeccable sources revealed that the The Regent MCC manager has written to President Mugabe’s family informing them that R780 000 is needed to repair the luxury apartment.

Mugabe’s sons, who reportedly get more than $40 000 in pocket money monthly, are now staying in Coronation although First Lady Grace Mugabe has another house on Killarney Road in Sandhurst. Ordinary Zimbabweans are now asking where President Mugabe, who runs no known profitable business, gets the money to pamper his sons.

 Reports by The Star and separate checks by the Zimbabwe Independent — which has been investigating Grace’s property story and her sons’ escapades in Johannesburg — show that she has been renting a huge property owned by Angolan immigrants for R200 000 (more than US$15 000) a month.agencies