Harare Carnival: Zim Govt bans Zodwa waBantu over dress

Patrick Zhuwao says NO to Zodwa waBantu

Zimbabwe government responded to a lone protester and has decided to ban Zodwa Wabantu from attending Harare Carnival.

Zodwa was scheduled to perform without underwear and this caused concern especially among local female artists who felt they deserve a lot better than a half dressed South African who gets lots of cash for displaying her private flesh in public.

The ban was sanctioned by acting Tourism Minister Patrick Zhuwao.