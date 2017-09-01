Harare Carnival Begins

Harare International Carnival roars to life today with carnival Trivia Night at China Gardens and several other activities dotted around the capital.The carnival jamboree has for years brought excitement, thrills and entertainment to different people. Zimbabwe Tourism Authority public relations officer Sugar Chagonda said everything was ready for the carnival to kick start.

“Everything is now in place for the event and we are happy to announce that our main sponsor Big Time Strategic Group has done well to make sure that everything goes well during the carnival.

“The groundwork has been done and we have more than 100 local artistes have registered to participate during the event,” he said. More than 20 countries are participating at this year’s carnival that is running under the theme “One Love: Our Unity, Our Pride”.

A total number of six foreign artistes will be part of this year’s edition namely the rhumba star Werrason (Democratic Republic of Congo), Dr Malinga, Kalawa, Busiswa, Uhuru and Zodwa Wabantu (South Africa).

This time it will be a clash of Brazil and Cuba that are bringing in Samba dancers for the samba night that will take place at the Harare International Conference Centre on September 6.

On September 8, Werrason will also headline Rhumba Night at Cresta Oasis Hotel where he will share the stage with the likes of Diamond Musica, BV Labien Musica and Lady Storm.

The following day most people will be waiting for the street parade and carnival concert. The street procession will start along Simon Muzenda Street (Fourth Street) and go to down Jason Moyo Avenue to Civic Grounds.

The music concert then starts at the civic grounds and it will feature Werrason, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Sulumani Chimbetu, Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba, Soul Jah Love and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) among many others. state media