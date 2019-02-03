GZU Vice Chancellor, Professor Rungano Zvobgo

The Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) has constructed a state of the art radio broadcast studio at the campus in Masvingo, positioning itself as the leading institution in hands-on training following growing calls from the media industry for specilased institutional training of broadcasters.

At a time the government is working on opening up the broadcasting sector to new players, GZU Vice Chancellor, Professor Rungano Zvobgo said the new studios, which will culminate in the establishment of a broader plan to bring relevance to Zimbabwe’s broadcasting sector .

“We are a university that trains journalists and we feel this station is that tool which we will use to prepare the students for the real world out there,” he said.

Besides being a training hub, the establishment of a radio station on campus is expected to provide an alternate link between students and the community and according to Professor Zvobgo, the institution is ready to broadcast but as of now, they await a licence from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

“There are others who are following us but we are leading. We are rearing to go,’’ he said.

The Chairperson of the Department of Media and Cultural Studies, Mr Golden Maunganidze said training will greatly improve as a result of this latest move by the institution.

In a highly competitive world where the job market demands training institutions to produce competent students, the radio sector already has a good starting point.Zbc News online