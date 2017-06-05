Gweru student nurse commits suicide, her death message left people speechless

A female trainee nurse took her own life following unresolved problems with tutors and management at Gweru General Hospital.

Below is a suicide note left by the Gweru based student nurse who killed herself recently over unfair dismissal following a hearing.

In the message, she names her alleged tormentors that she feels were responsible for her predicament…unedited.

MASHINGAIDZE

from what I heard years before I started attending ur institution all I heard were praises… Why couldn’t you hear me if what I heard was true?? I gave u my voice and u shut ur ears. Why did u let people over ride you and yet you could have decided on ur own?? Where my grades not good enough t

o prove to you that I was serious with nursing?? 1 mistake and u have taken away my life? You allowed Christabel to continue even after falling pregnant and giving birth because she is e matrons daughter, Mupoperi was involved in so many school fights but she has qualified.. Exactly wat have u seen in me that u felt it fit to steal my life away. Students only complete their competencies when results are out but I wasn’t given that chance. The whole class was given 2weeks but I hardly got 2days. What did I do that I was not given e chance to correct my mistake like e rest of e class?? Anyways I forgive u and hope u find the Lords mercy because u really need it… You can explain to my daughter where her mother is

MUDARIKIRI

I have not much words for you, let me say it in shona because as I learnt from someone English is a light word. Une utsinye mukadzi iwe, wakasviba kuface ne mumoyo zvese.. U LIED that u ordered us to write a report.. We know before e suspension you ordered a dismissal tinozviziva. And u pretended to be on our side yet you pushed for us to be dismissed.. U hate Sr Nguu so much and decided to fix her by chasing away her students.. U threatened to kill her muchiti mune mweya wemhondoro. U threatened us and told us as long as u were alive we would never go back to school. U even went further saying mnangagwa is nothing haatyise ukati chasokela is nobody to you. U called us scrapes for bn single mother as if u are not urself. U called Makapani hure remubhawa. And finally u made sure u stole our lives away.. So unenge une shungu dzekuita mai vemwana wangu, chisara uchiita. You I will never forgive, I will take u to my grave

DUBE

Not much words for you, u should had solved this at a personal level saka usafa wakazvinyepera kuti Mwari chi chi tikuenda kugehena tese kudenga haupinde… I’m not forgiving u its all ur fault from e start.

GUMBO, KATEMA

u called me hure remubhawa rine territory, iwe Martha wakati aunt vangu ihure remusaloon. Asi musoki wacho maimuda?? Where did I cross ur line for u to cross mine? U advocated for us to be chased hope u are happy.. Iwe katema ndatikuudze hauzvare iwe une utsinye too much u don’t deserve a child. At least ndoenda ndichisiya mwana chibereko changu chinoshanda I’m very fruitful. U wished us gone, well done I’m going for good

Dr TAYI

thank you for the opportunity, I did well I’m sure u can see by my grades. I tried my best but I was not wanted.. No matter what they tell you don’t listen go to Sr Nguu only she can tell u. I fought till e end but hatred won over me. Thank u once again

MY MOTHER

U KNOW ME U KNOW I LOVED THIS JOB AND I KNOW YOU WILL BELIEVE ME. I FOUGHT THEM BACK BECAUSE I KNEW I DID NOT DESERVE THIS BUT AT THE END I HAVE LOST. THIS WAS MY FINAL SHOT AT LIFE BUT IT HAS GONE, I AM TIRED OF OPPORTUNITIES LEAVING ME JUST SHOWS ME I HAVE NOTHING AT LIFE. TAKE CARE OF HANNAH YOU ARE ALL SHE HAS.

HANNAH

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU I WILL LOOK DOWN ON YOU AND SEND LITTLE BUTTERFLIES TO LOOK AFTER YOU. IF YOU ARE EVER IN TROUBLE TALK TO ME THROUGH GOD, I PRAYED TO GOD TO GIVE YOU TO ME SO ALWAYS HAVE GOD IN YOUR LIFE, BE THE BEST IN SCHOOL AND BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT