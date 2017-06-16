Gweru serial thief(20) jailed for 10 years

By Shakespeare Muzavazi

GWERU -A 20 Year old man from Gweru who broke into 11 houses and stole property worth over $2 000 has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Allen Magova who resides at house number 5913 Mkoba 19, Gweru had pleaded not guilty to 23 counts of theft and unlawful entry when he appeared before Gweru Magistrate Mr Musaiona Shotgame.

Prosecuting, Mr Bernard Nyoni told the court that on count one, on February 20 at around 2AM, Magova broke into Daniel Dhliwayo’s house at number 6234 Mkoba 19 in Gweru and stole ZTE two cellphones, an hp laptop, some clothes and groceries worth $755.

“Investigations were instituted and through tracking, it was discovered that the two ZTE cellphones were in the possession of Esnath Gwaeshe and Albert Kwande who had bought cellphones from the accused person.”said Nyoni

“The value stolen was $755 and property valued at $295 was recovered,”He said

He said that on count three, in June last year at around 3am ,Magova approached Esnath Tambudzai’s place of residence in Mkoba 11, Gweru and took his son’s jacket, Golden Gavasha, on the washing line and went away unnoticed.

“The accused person was seen at Mkoba 14 wearing Gavasha’s jacket and was confronted, but Magova fled leaving the jacket and a bag that contained a laptop.

“On count four, the accused person broke into Thomas Farirepi’s house at number 10839 Mkoba 20 and stole an Hp laptop worth $450 that was in a bag before he left.

“The laptop was recovered after it had been dropped by the accused person who had been confronted for stealing a jacket by Gavasha at Mkoba 14,” said Mr Nyoni.

The court heard that on count six, Magova broke into Tsungai Zvakurumbira’s house in Mkoba 5 and took $50 and a Sony Experia cellphone.

The Sony Experia cellphone was recovered.

On count eight Magova approached Rumbidzai Waison‘s house at 2AM, gained entry into the house through an opened window and stole a Samsung Galaxy A3 worth $150 which was recovered.

In Mkoba 15 at house number 5329 Magova went with one Marvis Ncube for a sleep over, at around 4AM when Ncube had gone to the bathroom to take a bath.

Magova proceeded into Ncube’s landlord’s room and stole a cellphone, a decoder and $60 cash.

The property stolen is valued at $190 and property valued at$100 was recovered.

On March 6 Magova broke into Mary Nyoni’s house and stole two cellphones worth $105 which were later recovered.

On the same night, in Mkoba 19 Magova stole two satchels a Samsung cellphone, $28 cash and some groceries, all worth $110 and property valued at $20 was recovered.

On count 16 the accused person approached Tsitsi Moyo’s house and put his hand through an open window before he took a Samsung cellphone worth $25 which was recovered.

On count 18 the accused person stole a tablet phone valued at $100 from Peter Nyatsunga and was later recovered.

Magova went on to steal two cellphones, from Lorraine Chiracha and Malvern Chimwe, valued at $40 and $50 and all was recovered.

The value stolen is $2 095 and $1 405 was recovered.