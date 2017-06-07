Gweru Mayor spends $38K on new curtains

Gweru City Council (GCC) is renovating the 20-roomed mayoral mansion, with $38 000 expected to be spent on new curtains before the city’s new Town Clerk, Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza moves in.

A borehole has been drilled and there have been some repairs to fix leakages as well as painting.

The mayoral mansion which was last occupied in 2008 by former executive mayor Mr Sesel Zvidzai, had become derelict.

Ms Gwatipedza said when she was engaged, council offered the mayor’s house as part of her condition of service.

She said the provision of curtains was done through a council resolution as part of maintaining the property.

Ms Gwatipedza said the house had become derelict after the last occupants moved out in 2008.

She said it was cost effective for the council to renovate the mayor’s house to accommodate her instead of looking for a new house. state media