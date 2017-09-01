GWERU: Grace Mugabe warns Mnagagwa supporters

First Lady Grace Mugabe has told Zanu PF members that she is a Karanga who grew up in the Midlands, after which spoke against factionalism, warning Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters that they are putting him in danger.

“You will cause trouble for Mnangagwa at the top,” said Grace.

“What we hear is a different story . . . unless you’ are saying from this day forth we are united then I may be convinced,” said Grace.

She continued, ”those fanning factionalism should STOP IT!”

“Listen to me because I am your mother . . . those who scold President Mugabe and his family will not be blessed.” ”VaMugabe avkavaziva Mwari vasati vambove muchibereko cha Amai vavo..read Jeremiah 1 verse 5. Kutaura kwakashata hakuvake musha (Quarreling is not good for family unity),”

“If you see bad things happening to you don’t then turn around and say President Mugabe has bewitched me. President Mugabe thought all he wanted to do was to be a teacher but God had a bigger job for him.”